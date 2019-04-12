Man accused of credit card fraud arrested

A man accused of credit card fraud is arrested by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 46-year-old Mauroys Leiva Silva for a case that was reported back on February 9th when a victim told officers that he noticed fraudulent charges on his debit card.

According to the victim, his card was used at a store located at the 4800 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

The case was then turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who were able to retrieve surveillance footage of the alleged charges.

Investigators say Silva and another man were seen on surveillance video using the card to make a purchase of $208.48.

Silva was charged with credit card abuse.