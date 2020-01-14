Man accused of damaging woman's vehicle

A man is facing charges after he allegedly damaged property to a woman known to him.

Laredo Police arrested 39-year-old Steve Melendez and charged him with harassment.

The incident unfolded on July 5th when officers received a call from a woman who stated that Melendez started harassing her.

The harassment escalated on July 14th when Melendez allegedly egged and keyed the victim’s vehicle.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the district attorney’s office who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Melendez.