Man accused of domestic violence, facing charges for evading arrest

A man is under arrest for allegedly fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

A spokesperson for Laredo Police says they were serving a warrant for Rogelio Torres, 19, with several warrants including family violence, assault and terroristic threats around 9:00 Wednesday morning.

When Torres saw police, he allegedly fled on foot, running towards Amaparo Gutierrez Elementary School that was placed on lockdown while the police searched for Torres.

He was found on the 100 block of Northpoint Drive where he resisted arrest and police were forced to tase him.

Torres is now facing additional charges of resisting arrest.

No officer was injured in this incident.