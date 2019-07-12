Man accused of dumping 18-month-old's body

Authorities in Dallas have arrested a man in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy.

Sedrick Deshun Johnson, 27, allegedly confessed to police saying that he put the child’s body in a dumpster after the boy stopped breathing.

Police were able to search a landfill on Thursday morning and found the remains of Cedrick Jackson.

According to an affidavit, Johnson caused injury to Cedrick by compressing his airway leading to him becoming unresponsive.

Johnson is the boyfriend of Cedrick’s aunt who had custody of him.

Child Protective Services say six children, ages to 10 have been removed from the home where Cedrick had been living with his aunt.

Police are unsure when Cedrick died but his aunt reported him missing Wednesday which prompted an Amber Alert that was canceled after investigators began searching the landfill.