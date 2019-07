A man accused of evading arrest will have to wait until next week for his sentencing.

Gerardo Lozano Jr.

A jury in the 49th District Court found Gerardo Lozano Jr. guilty of evading arrest.

This comes after a police officer who had an altercation with Lozano back in March of last year took the stand.

The officer said he tried to pull Lozano for a traffic violation but someone jumped out of the suspect’s car and ran, resulting in the chase.

Sentencing is set for July 19th.