Man accused of fabricating story of stabbing

A man looking to report an alleged stabbing finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 37-year-old Guillermo Jaimes in the case.

The case unfolded on September 26th when officers were called out to the 1800 block of Costa del Sol for an alleged stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers met with Jaimes who stated that an unknown man knocked on his door, stabbed him and took off running.

The report was made and turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit; however, after a thorough investigation, police discovered that Jaime made up the whole story.

According to authorities, Jaimes slipped at home and fell on a knife while he was cooking.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Jaimes.