Man accused of firing shots at Texas deputy

A Texas man accused of shooting a deputy has been found after a manhunt in Henderson County Wednesday morning.

Officials say they have located Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39 who allegedly shot a deputy after a car chase shortly after 3 a.m.

The shooting happened near Berryville where authorities say the deputy was attempting to pull over Cook's motorcycle when he took off.

After the chase ended, gunshots were exchanged between Cook and the deputy.

Cook then took off into the woods near County Road 4117.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was injured but he is expected to recover.