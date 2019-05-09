Man accused of firing shots during altercation with business

A man is facing multiple charges for an alleged shooting that was reported back in December.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Miguel Angel Flores in the case.

The incident happened on December 10th, 2018 when officers received a shots fired call at a business located at the 500 block of Shiloh Drive.

When officers arrived, employees stated that a man, identified as Flores had gotten into an argument with the employees and fired shots in the air.

Flores was then seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevy Suburban.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short while later and find a 9mm casing inside the car.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Flores.

Flores was charged with discharging a firearm and tampering with evidence.