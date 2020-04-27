Man accused of groping women near south Laredo park

A man is behind bars for allegedly groping a women near a south Laredo Park.

According to Laredo Police, there were two incidents reported last week near Independence Hills Park.

Both women said that an unknown man snuck up on them while they were exercising, groped them, and then ran away.

On Friday night, police stopped a vehicle with defective car equipment near Independence Park.

The man in the vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Andrew Valero.

He had a history of criminal activity involving offensive contact, so police took him in for questioning.

During the interview, Valero admitted to groping the women as well as another assault against a woman.

Valero was charged with three counts of assault offensive contact and given a criminal trespass warning for Independence Hills Park.