Man accused of harboring a minor

A man is facing charges after police found a girl who was reported missing for three months.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Mario Villegas Jr. and charged him for harboring a runaway.

The incident happened on January 7th at around 2:45 when officers received a call about a family member who had not been home in months.

The caller stated that the girl was located at the 1200 block of E Lyon Street.

Police arrived at the home, located the female juvenile and took Villegas into custody.