Man accused of impregnating 13-year-old

A man is facing charges for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Laredo Police arrested Francisco Javier Escamilla, 24 and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case came to light back in September of last year, when a mother called police say that her teenage daughter was pregnant with the child of an adult man.

The case was turned over to the Special Investigations Unit who identified Escamilla as the prime suspect.

The District Attorney’s Office eventually determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Escamilla.

He was taken to the county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.