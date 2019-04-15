Man accused of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor is arrested by police.

According to Laredo Police, 49-year-old Roberto Silva was arrested for an incident that happened on December 14th of last year.

Investigators with the Laredo Police Department Special Investigation Unit launched an investigation after a report was made that Silva allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old while giving her a ride to school.

According to the complaint, Silva allegedly touched the girl’s privates over her clothing.

After a thorough investigation, the District Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence to warrant an arrest.

Silva was charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact.

