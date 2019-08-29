Man accused of intentionally striking someone with his car

A fast and furious driver is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident escalated into an assault over the weekend.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 29-year-old Miguel Angel Salinas Jr. in the case.

The incident happened on August 25th at a little after midnight when officers were called out to an assault at the 3200 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that a man in a black colored Cadillac, identified as Salinas had intentionally struck him near Arkansas Street.

Police officers spoke to a witness at the scene who stated that both Salinas and the victim were involved in a road rage incident which prompted the driver of the Cadillac to follow the victim to his house.

Salinas then started yelling at both the victim and witness which is when he hit the victim with his car.

During the investigation, Salinas contacted the police and stated that someone had hit his vehicle.

Officers were able to meet with Salinas and determine that he was the person who was responsible for the assault.

Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.