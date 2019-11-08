Man accused of killing his wife "in his sleep" on trial

A trial continued in Houston Thursday for a Texas man who claims he was "Sleepwalking" and under the effects of medication when he fatally shot his wife six times.

Raymond Lazarine

Raymond Lazarine, 69, told police he thought he was dreaming when he shot his wife of 35 years, Deborah Lazarine.

She was shot six times, including twice in the head and once in the back.

He also told police he'd taken prescription medication on the day of the shooting.

Lazarine's defense attorneys arguing that, due to a medical condition, he is unable to tell the difference between dreams and reality.

At the trial prosecutors called in a sleep specialist who poked holes in Lazarine's claim of a sleep-walking killing.

Earlier in the trial, Lazarine's son testified that his father had been under the care of a psychiatrist for more than a decade.