Man accused of killing police officer captured

The suspect in the killing of a Texas police officer was captured on Thursday.

21-year-old Tavores D Henderson accused of killing Sergeant Kaila Sullivan

Tavores Henderson, 21 years of age, was taken into custody at a Houston area home Thursday.

Henderson is wanted on a charge of felony murder in connection with the death of sergeant Kaila Sullivan, a 16-year veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Investigators said Sullivan was killed when Henderson, who she was trying to arrest, got away, jumped into a vehicle and ran over her.

Investigators also said others will be charged in the case, including Henderson’s mother.