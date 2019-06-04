Man accused of killing teen in reckless boating accident

A Tyler man is arrested in connection to an alleged boating accident that killed a 14-year-old boy at Lake Palestine.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton was arrested on Monday morning by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Hampton is charged with manslaughter and is in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000.

The accident happened on Sunday night at a dock near Lakeway Harbor Drive in Dogwood City.

Officials say Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez was in this area when Hampton allegedly struck him and sped off in a boat.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.