Man accused of killing two women on Texas A&M University campus

A man is arrested for allegedly killing two women, and injuring a toddler on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus.

Jacques D-Shawn Smith, 21, has been charged with capital murder after Monday’s shooting.

University officials say the victims are freshman Deja Matts, and her sister Abbaney Matts, who was not a student.

Abbaney is the mother of the two-year-old victim.

The child is now in the care of family members.

Officials believe Smith was Abbaney’s ex-boyfriend.

No motive has been determined yet.