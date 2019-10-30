Man accused of making false report to police

A man looking to report a hit and run accident finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Victor Antonio Puente in the case.

The incident happened on October 28th when officers were called out to an accident at the intersection of S. Texas Ave. and Saltillo St.

When officers arrived, the driver, of a blue Chevy Sonic identified as Puente sated that a red color car collided with his vehicle and fled the scene.

While evaluating the damages, the officer noticed a trail of debris on the road leading to Puente’s car.

The officer followed the path and found a white Toyota Tundra parked at the 2600 block of Saltillo that looked like it had been crashed into.

Two witnesses came forward and stated that the Chevy hit the Tundra and at no time was the vehicle involved in a hit and run.

As a result, Puente was arrested and charged with providing a false report to the police.

Laredo Police strongly advise that if you are ever involved in an accident, it’s important to remain at the scene. Failure to do so can result in criminal charges that may lead to an arrest.