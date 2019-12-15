Man accused of pawning stolen goods

A man looking to score some extra cash by pawning a stolen necklace is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Efrain Malave in the case.

The case unfolded on September 17th when officers were called out to a pawn shop located at the 200 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

The victim stated that someone stole several pieces of jewelry from his home and one of his necklaces was at a pawn shop.

A report was made and turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Malave was identified as the person who had pawned the necklace.

As a result, he was arrested and charged with theft.