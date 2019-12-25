Man accused of resisting arrest after traffic stop

A man is facing several charges after a routine traffic stop turns into an altercation with police.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Daniel Ramon Esquivel in the case.

The incident happened on December 21st at around one in the morning after authorities conducted a routine traffic stop at the 1100 block of N. Malinche Avenue.

During questioning, the officer allegedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Esquivel’s breath.

Police advised Esquivel that he was going to be arrested for suspicion of drunk driving; at which point Esquivel took off running.

The officer eventually caught up to Esquivel at the 1200 block of Malinche which is when Esquivel pushed him and attempted to mount the officer several times.

Using his radio, the officer was able to call for back up and assisting officers were able to successfully detain Esquivel.

During the booking process, officers discovered that Esquivel lied about his identity and therefore he was charged with providing false information to police, and evading arrest.