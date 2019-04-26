Man accused of robbing local business and threatening employee

A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a store and threatened to stab an employee.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Roberto Esparza after officers were called out to a robbery at Mall Del Norte on Thursday afternoon.

According to the store employee, Esparza walked into the business and started to stuff merchandise in his shorts.

When an employee approached him, he allegedly pulled out a box cutter and threatened to stab the worker.

Esparza was able to flee the store but police were able to catch up to him.

Esparza was charged with theft of property on a $61,000 bond.