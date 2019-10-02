Man accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars

A man is facing charges after a customer bought furniture from his store and never received it.

Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Nicolas Eddy Cardenas and charged him with theft of property.

The incident happened on August 9th when officers received a theft report at the 8100 block of FM 1472.

The victim stated that he paid roughly $15,000 to Nine O Nine Home collections for furniture but his home was never completely furnished with what was purchased

A report was made and presented to the district attorney’s office who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Cardenas.

Cardenas was taken to the county jail on a $50,000 bond.