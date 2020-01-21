Man accused of scamming wireless store

A man is facing charges after he allegedly scammed a telecommunications company out of thousands of dollars.

Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Gustavo Gabriel Guerrero and charge him with theft.

The incident happened on January 28th, 2015 when officers were called out to a Verizon Wireless store at the 2400 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that Guerrero had opened up a business account with roughly 90 phones and equipment totaling $200,000 in charges.

After a thorough investigation, authorities discovered that Guerrero and another man used the names of a legitimate business in Laredo and Brownsville but had no official association with either of the businesses.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest.