Man accused of selling drugs out of housing unit

An investigation into reported suspicious activity at a Laredo Housing Authority unit leads to a drug bust.

The bust happened earlier this week when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office were following up on a tip saying four teens were selling drugs from a unit in the 2200 block of Saltillo Street.

The boys were found with almost five ounces of marijuana and roughly $200 worth of Xanax pills.

The investigation led to a residence in the 1900 block of Blaine Street.

It was there that German Joel Discua-Canales, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The teens were also charged and taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

The investigation into the case continues.