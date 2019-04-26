Man accused of selling illegal narcotics out of his home

A man is arrested for allegedly selling illegal narcotics out of his home.

Laredo Police arrested 59-year-old Rodolfo Diaz Jr. on Thursday after an investigation revealed he was dealing cocaine outside of a residence located on the 600 block of Ash.

Officers were able to recover seven doses of the drug totaling close to three grams and six bags of pot.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail in lieu of no bond.

