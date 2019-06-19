Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old

A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Laredo Police arrested Jorge De Jesus Serna, 29 and charged him with sexual assault.

The incident came to light on June 17th at around 4 a.m. when officers responded to a runaway report at the 3500 block of N Bartlett Avenue.

When officers arrived, the caller stated that her 16-year-old daughter had ran away and was believed to be in the company of a man in his 20’s.

After speaking to both the victim and the mother, officers determined that a sexual act had occurred between the 16-year-old and Serna.

Serna was apprehended and taken to the county jail in lieu of no bond.