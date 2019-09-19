Man accused of sexually assaulting boy expected to enter his plea

A man accused of sexually assaulting a boy last year is set to enter his plea in court.

Anthony Javier Lozano was arrested by police back in 2018 after a young boy had told his family that he had allegedly been touched by Lozano in an inappropriate manner.

The case was turned over to the Special Investigations Unit who conducted a forensics interview with the victim.

After gathering sufficient evidence, Lozano was arrested and charged with child indecency through sexual contact.

He is set to enter his plea at 9 o'clock in morning at the 111th district court.