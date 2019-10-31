Man accused of sexually assaulting child attends court

A man accused of aggravated assault of a child was in court Thursday.

Rutilo Mendoza Musto, age 41, was this morning at the 49th District Court for his arraignment.

He's facing other charges, including indecency with a minor through sexual contact.

Musto declared himself not guilty of the charges and was appointed a court attorney.

According to information from the El Manana newspaper, Musto allegedly abused a 12-year-old for three years.

He then threatened to report her to immigration officials because she was undocumented.

The complaint was made this past May by the victim's mother.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 9th.