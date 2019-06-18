Man accused of shooting victim in the leg

A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting someone in the leg.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Angel Esteban Lozano and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when officers were called out to an alleged shooting at the 2900 block of Jaime Zapata Highway.

Officers met with the victim who stated that he was shot while in a vehicle after an altercation broke out between the two.

The bullet struck the victim in the lower leg area.

After Lozano was identified as the shooter, he was served with a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was held on a $50,000 bond.