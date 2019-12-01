Man accused of slamming door on officer's fingers

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused a ruckus at a local establishment and injured a police officer.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Tomas Contreras Jr. in the case.

The incident happened last Wednesday at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to a business located at the 500 block of Shiloh Drive.

A security guard told employees that Contreras and a female had gotten into a heated altercation.

At one point, Contreras entered a Ford mustang and slammed the door on the officer’s fingers.

The officer then opened the vehicle and after a brief struggle was able to detain Contreras.

When Contreras was taken to the county jail, they found him in possession of cocaine.

He was charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine.