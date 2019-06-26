Judge denies motion to dismiss Jorge Rene Velasco's case

A Laredo judge denies a request to dismiss a 2012 murder case.

Jorge Rene Velasco

Jorge Rene Velasco is accused of stabbing his mother when he was 16-years-old.

His attorney filed a motion in March asking the judge to set aside his client's indictment arguing that he's not been afforded his right to a speedy trial and crucial evidence is missing from the case.

According to the judge’s ruling, he says the evidence shows Velasco defense never actually requested a speedy trial and that both parties were working on plea deals.

Velasco is set back to court in August.