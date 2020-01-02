Man accused of stabbing resident in east Laredo

A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a resident in east Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Gonzalez III in the case.

The incident happened on January, 1st 2020 when officers were called out to the Doctors Hospital South for a stabbing call at around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with Gonzalez which escalated when he pushed him.

Gonzalez then allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the victim on his left arm.

After questioning the victim, officers were then dispatched to the 300 block of Redfish where they were able to arrest Gonzalez and charge him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.