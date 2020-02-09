Man accused of stealing pressure washer from store

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing items from a local retail store.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Luis Fernando Barrera in the case.

The case unfolded on September 23rd at around 11 p.m. when officers were called out to a Walmart located at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that Barrera had entered the store, went to the automotive section and selected two hyper tough pressure washers.

Barrera then allegedly exited the store through the garden section without paying for the items.

With the help of surveillance footage, officers determined that Barrera was the prime suspect in this case.