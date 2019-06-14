Man accused of stealing AC Unit

A Laredo mother might have to face this weekend's scorching temperatures without her air conditioner after her son allegedly stole it and sold it.

Arturo Rafael Zavala, 27, was arrested at the 2900 block of South Martin Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Zavala's mother contacted officers after she suspected her son had stolen her window AC unit.

Witnesses in the area confirmed they saw Zavala steal the unit and that he sold it to a neighbor.

He was taken to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing then remanded to the Webb County jail in lieu of a $750 bond.

Hopefully, the unit doesn't remain in the evidence room. The next week is expected to be in the triple digits.