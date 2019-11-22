Man accused of stealing GPS from vehicle

An apparently lost individual is arrested after he allegedly burgled a car and stole a GPS.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Alejandro Ruben Santos and charged him with theft of property.

The incident happened on August 3rd at around 11 in the morning when officers were called out to the 4300 block of Alina Drive.

The victim told officers that someone had broken into both of her vehicles and stole a GPS system worth $150.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force and with the help of surveillance footage, they were able to identify Santos as the alleged culprit.

Authorities are reminding drivers to keep their cars locked at all times to avoid becoming a victim of theft.