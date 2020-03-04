Man accused of stealing TV's from retail store

A man facing multiple charges after he was allegedly caught stealing televisions from two separate stores.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Jonah Matthew Macias and charged him with theft.

The case came to light on February 15th when officers responded to a theft report at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers arrived, a store employee stated that a man identified as Macias entered the store, went to the electronic section, loaded a TV onto a cart and left through the automotive section.

A month later on March 3rd, a similar incident came to light this time at a store located at the 2600 block of NE Bob Bullock Loop.

Employees stated that a man loaded a TV and walked out through the garden section without paying.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who identified Macias using surveillance footage from both of the stores.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with an arrest.