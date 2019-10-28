Man accused of stealing auto parts from semi-truck

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole car parts from a vehicle in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 44-year-old Ruben Teneyuca and charged him with theft of property.

The incident happened on March 27th at the 3800 block of San Bernardo Avenue at around 10 a.m. when officers were called out to a theft report.

The victim stated that a man stole the exhaust system and four batteries to his semi truck.

After a thorough investigation, the Auto Theft Task Force determined that Teneyuca allegedly attempted to sell the parts to a friend of the victims.

Teneyuca was detained and transported to the county jail.