Man accused of stealing bag of electronics from vehicle

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and made off with several electronic devices.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Jonathan William Estrada in the case.

The incident was reported on May 11th when officers were called out a burglary at the 7600 block of Rocio Dr.

The victim told police that someone had burgled his vehicle which had stayed on the property over the weekend.

The victim stated that a backpack containing several electronic devices valued at over $6,000 had been stolen.

After a thorough investigation, the Laredo Auto Theft Task Force was able to identify Estrada as the prime suspect.