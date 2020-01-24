Man accused of stealing batteries from car

A man is arrested for allegedly stealing car parts from someone’s vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Angel Mario Villarreal and charged with theft.

The incident happened on December 3rd at around 6:30 p.m. when officers were called out to a burglary at the 2200 block of E Gustavus street.

Officers met with a victim who stated that someone broke into his Ford F-250 and stole his car battery.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify Villarreal using surveillance footage and they found out he was trying to sell the batteries online via Facebook.

Police would like to advise the public that there has been a rise in car burglaries and they encourage car owners to lock their doors at all times.