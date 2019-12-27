Man accused of stealing car batteries from multiple vehicles

A man is arrested after he allegedly burgled several vehicles in a central Laredo neighborhood.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Jesus Ricardo Flores Cadena in the case.

The case came to light on March 27th, when officers were called out to a burglary call at the 2800 block of Market Street.

One of the victims told police that a man had burgled three vehicles in the neighborhood and stole all of the car batteries.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Cadena was charged with theft of property.