Man accused of stealing car battery from store

A man in a motorized scooter is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a home improvement store.

Laredo Police arrested 68-year-old Eliseo Antonio Martinez in the case.

The incident happened on December 16th when officers were called out to the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue for a theft report.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that Martinez was scene entering the store using a motorized scooter shopping cart.

Martinez allegedly selected a car battery worth about $134, placed it in between his legs and then drove off without paying.

After a thorough investigation, authorities gathered enough evidence to secure an arrest.