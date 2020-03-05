Man accused of stealing chainsaw from retail store

A man is facing theft charges after he stole gardening tools from a local retail store.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Cesar Alejandro Reyes in the case.

The cause unfolded on January 28th, 2020 when officers were called out to a business at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers arrived, they met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that a man walked into the garden section, loaded a chainsaw and a leaf blower and carried both of the items without paying for them.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Reyes.