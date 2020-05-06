Man accused of stealing checks and money orders from utility company

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole checks and money orders from utility company.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Juan Jose Herrera in the case and charged him with burglary of a building.

According to the sheriff’s office, Herrera was allegedly using a stick with tape to reach into a dropbox to extract money from the Bruni Rural Water Supply Corporation Office.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities believed they had enough evidence to charge Herrera in the case.

When they took him into custody he allegedly confessed to the burglary.

