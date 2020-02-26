Man accused of stealing computers from local business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole computers from a local office.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Leonardo Eduardo Garza and charged him with burglary.

The incident came to light back in December 1st of last year when officers were called out to a burglary at the 1900 block of Chicago Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated that her family business had been burglarized and two computers were missing.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to proceed with an arrest after using fingerprints left at the scene as evidence.