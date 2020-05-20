Man accused of stealing driver's wallet from tractor trailer

A man with an extensive criminal history finds himself on the wrong side of the law once again after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole the driver's wallet.

Laredo Police arrested 59-year-old Mario Carlos Ramos in the case.

The incident was reported on March 10th at around 8 a.m. when officers were called out to the 13000 block of FM 1472 for a burglary call.

The victim stated that his wallet which contained money and his credit cards was stolen from his tractor-trailer.

After a thorough investigation, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force identified Ramos as the alleged culprit behind the crime.

He was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft and interfering with public duties.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force and Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority reminds the public to secure your vehicles at all times and to report ☎️ any suspicious activity.

