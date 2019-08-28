Man accused of stealing female fragrances from mall

A man looking to smell fresh and clean is caught stealing fragrances from a local business.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Jonathan Salinas in the case.

The case came to light on July 3rd when officers received a call about stolen merchandise at Mall Del Norte.

Officers met with employees at Macy’s who stated that Salinas had entered the store and made off with over $300 of female perfumes.

The report was filed and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

With the help of surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify Salinas as the prime suspect.

He was charged with theft of property and taken to the Webb County Jail on a $10,000.