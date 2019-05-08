Man accused of stealing firearm and money from home

A man is facing charges after he burgled a home and made off with money and a firearm.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Luis Adrian Ramos and charged him with burglary.

The incident happened on December 15th of last year when the victim contacted police saying that someone had broken into his home and stole money and a gun.

The report was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that they had enough evidence to charge Ramos in the case.

Ramos was taken to the Webb County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.