Man accused of stealing from department store

A man is facing charges for allegedly shopping lifting from a local department store over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Guillermo Martinez in the case.

The case unfolded on February 1st when officers were called out to the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

When officers arrived, they met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Martinez was caught on surveillance video stealing from the store.

Employees say Martinez selected two polo shirts, a pack of boxers and left the store without paying for the items.

Martinez was arrested and charged with theft.

