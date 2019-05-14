Man accused of stealing from local funeral home

A man is arrested after he allegedly burgled a local funeral home and made off with several items.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Luis Adrian Ramos and charged him with burglary of a building.

The incident happened last weekend on May 4th when officers were called out to a burglary at the 440 block of E. Saunders just before midnight.

When officers arrived, the employee stated that a man in a bicycle had broken into a storage shed adjacent to the business and stole several items.

Later that same night, the same man was seen returning in a pick-up truck to load those same items.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who were able to use surveillance footage to identify Ramos as the suspect.

Ramos was taken to the county jail on a $10,000 bond.