Man accused of stealing from store found with unlicensed weapon

A man looking to score some free Christmas presents using the five-finger discount is facing multiple charges.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Ricardo Padilla Jr. in the case.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at around noon when officers were called out to the Walmart at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

The loss prevention specialist told officers Padilla was caught loading an Lol toy and an Arcade Riser in his cart and leaving the store without paying.

Padilla was apprehended by an employee who waited for police to arrive to take him into custody.

During the arrest, the police officer asked Padilla if he had any weapons on him at which Padilla responded no.

When officers frisked Padilla, they found a .9mm Taurus G2C inside his pants.

As a result, Padilla was charged with theft and unlawful carrying of a weapon.